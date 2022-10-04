AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 180 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 84,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,196,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 160,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in Home Depot by 5.7% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 2.8 %

HD opened at $283.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.88 and its 200-day moving average is $297.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $290.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.