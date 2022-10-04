Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $111,588.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 889,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $111,588.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,875 shares of company stock valued at $504,594. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.12 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.