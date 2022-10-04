Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.85. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
