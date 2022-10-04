Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on ASYS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $37,253.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at $923,800.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,253.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 298.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $773,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASYS opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.34. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 1.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

