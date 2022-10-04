ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.33.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.47. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $221.44 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

