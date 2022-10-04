Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on APLT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.