Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 328,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,384,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbe Robotics Trading Down 1.6 %

Arbe Robotics stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Arbe Robotics has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $372.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,490.24% and a negative return on equity of 150.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

