Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Down 7.9% in September

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 206,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

ARBK opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARBK. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.