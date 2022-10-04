Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Update

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,480,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 24,380,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Arrival Trading Down 3.4 %

ARVL stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Arrival has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Arrival by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 486.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 130.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Arrival

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARVL shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

