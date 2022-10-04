Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ AROW opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $490.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.61. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.41%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

