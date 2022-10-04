AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 10,430,000 shares. Approximately 29.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 4.7% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 43.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.81. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.50.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

