Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Update

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 376,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Astec Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $723.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,582.00 and a beta of 1.42. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $318.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.70 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 284,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 42,070 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,215 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.