Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athenex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Athenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Athenex during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Athenex by 116.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Athenex by 74.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex Stock Performance

ATNX stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. Athenex has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

About Athenex

Athenex ( NASDAQ:ATNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 258.81% and a negative net margin of 160.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.