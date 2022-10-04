Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,358,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Atkore by 449.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 69,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

