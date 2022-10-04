Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

