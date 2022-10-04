Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $5.81 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 53,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 6,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.