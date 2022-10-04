Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 155 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,992 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 22,415 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,211 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.02. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $232.73 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.