Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5,135.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $283.70 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.19. The company has a market capitalization of $290.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

