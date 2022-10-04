Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5,668.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $103.58 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.26.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

