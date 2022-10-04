Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $284.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.04.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $442.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.81 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

