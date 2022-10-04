AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 256,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

AVRO opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO

About AVROBIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

