AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 256,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
AVROBIO Stock Performance
AVRO opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO
About AVROBIO
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.