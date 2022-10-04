Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Up 16.2% in September

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 246,900 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AYLA opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.38. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.63% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AYLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

