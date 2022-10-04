Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 8.6% in September

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Aytu BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

About Aytu BioPharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Aytu BioPharma worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

