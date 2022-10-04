Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 8.6% in September

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Aytu BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Aytu BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
About Aytu BioPharma
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.
