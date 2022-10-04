Bank of America Corp DE Has $23.50 Million Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,366,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,763.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 139,438 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,429,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 437,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after buying an additional 123,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,202,000.

OMFL stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87.

