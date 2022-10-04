Bank of America Corp DE Has $23.92 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $23,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE FICO opened at $423.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $531.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $460.38 and its 200 day moving average is $427.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.40.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.