Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $47,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.