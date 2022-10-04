Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,862 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 102,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,081,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,173,000 after buying an additional 210,239 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 650,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,813,000 after buying an additional 99,602 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

