Bell Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 118,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after buying an additional 38,469 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 416,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,041,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 35,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,901,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $12,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.22.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

