Bell Bank Has $2.81 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,376.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.05.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

