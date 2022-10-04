Bell Bank Has $2.81 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,376.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.05.
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
