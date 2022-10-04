Berkshire Bank Acquires 46,459 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,914.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,459 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.05.

AMZN opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

