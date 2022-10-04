Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock Holdings Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 33.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

