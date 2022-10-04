Bradley Mark J. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,922.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,460,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.05.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

