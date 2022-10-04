Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2,511.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $225.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $236.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

