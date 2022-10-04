Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Crown by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crown by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

Crown Price Performance

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Crown’s payout ratio is -29.43%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

