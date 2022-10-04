Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

