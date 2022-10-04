Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $232,613,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $154,078,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,669.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 865,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $82,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.74.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.