Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,308 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $3,189,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 1,132.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 385,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Maximus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $88.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,283 shares in the company, valued at $479,337.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,011 shares of company stock worth $579,337. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading

