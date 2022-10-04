Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 626 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $110.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day moving average of $138.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.93.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.