Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 672 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC stock opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

