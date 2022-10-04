Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Up 8.8% in September

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $456.78 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $443.64 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.77 and a 200 day moving average of $540.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

