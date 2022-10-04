BT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,220.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,011.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,839.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 75,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,980.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,938.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.05.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

