Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,478 shares of company stock valued at $66,159,334 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $170.28 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

