Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,872 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $115.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

