Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,096 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 202,773 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Benchmark upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

