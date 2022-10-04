Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $250.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $242.61 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.97.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.92.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

