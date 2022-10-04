Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne stock opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

