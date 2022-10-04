Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AES. StockNews.com upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AES Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

