Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,478 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,478 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.23%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,272.84%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

