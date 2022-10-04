Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,442 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after acquiring an additional 877,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after acquiring an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average of $120.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

