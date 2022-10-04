Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 548,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 42,981 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

AAPL opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

